Pratyusha Banerjee's dad shares Sidharth Shukla used to check on his & sent money in lockdown

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Banerjee became popular from the show Balika Vadhu. Sidharth Shukla played the role of Shivraj Shekhar and Pratyusha played the character of Anandi. On the death of the actor Sidharth Shukla, Pratyusha’s father spoke to Aajtak as he revealed the caring nature of the late actor and that he had sent him 20,000 rupees forcibly.

He shared, "I can't understand how this happened. I considered him to be my son. During Balika Vadhu, Sidharth and Pratyusha had become close friends. He used to come home as well. After Pratyusha's death, many people talked about the relationship between Sidharth and my daughter, because of which Sidharth had stopped coming home. He often asked me in messages on WhatsApp.”

He further added, “During this lockdown, he used to constantly message me. I got his last message a couple of months ago. He used to ask in the message 'Uncle, aunty do you need help?', 'Are you guys fine?', 'Can I help in any way?' He had forcibly sent ₹20,000.”

Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday and his last rites were performed at the Oshiwara crematorium on Friday afternoon, in the presence of his family, friends, and colleagues. The actor's mortal remains left Cooper Hospital around 1.20 pm in a vehicle decorated with marigold flowers amid heavy police security.