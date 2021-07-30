Pratyusha Banerjee's parents reveal living in 'one room' & becoming 'penniless' fighting her case

Ever since Pratyusha Banerjee passed away in 2016, her parents have been fighting for their daughter's justice. And it looks like this has created a huge economical impact on them. In a recent interview, Banejee's parents have claimed that this case has drained them completely, which has forced them to live in a single-room house. From taking loans to working day and night, the late actress' parents are doing everything so that they do not have to give up on their daughter.

According to an interview given to Aaj Tak, Pratyusha Banerjee's father, Shankar Banerjee has said, "After this accident, it seems as if some terrible storm has come and has taken everything away from us. We did not have a single penny left with us. We have lost everything while fighting in the second case. We are now forced to live in one room. This case took away everything from us. Many times, there has been a situation where we were forced to take loans," he added. He said that his wife is working at a child care centre while he's writing stories. He stressed that he wouldn't give up on Pratyusha.

For the unversed, Pratyusha Banerjee passed away in her Mumbai apartment in 2016. Her parents accused Pratyusha's then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh of having a hand in her death. He was granted anticipatory bail three months after Pratyusha's death by the Bombay High Court. Now, Rahul is married to TV actress Saloni Sharma but claims that he is still struggling to come out of this trauma.

