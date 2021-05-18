  1. Home
  2. tv

Pravisht Mishra dresses up as a woman for Barrister Babu; says he love such challenges

Actor Pravisht Mishra, who is part of the show "Barrister Babu", will disguise himself as a woman named Roopa in an upcoming segment of the show. Pravisht says he loves sequences like these that challenge him as an actor.
3447 reads Mumbai
Pravisht Mishra dresses up as a woman for Barrister Babu; says he love such challenges Pravisht Mishra dresses up as a woman for Barrister Babu; says he love such challenges
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I like taking up challenges and trying new things. This particular scene required me to change my look completely and transform myself into a woman. After this experience, I would say hats off to all the ladies who drape a saree regularly. Trust me, it is very challenging to wear a saree and carry yourself throughout the day," he says.

The actor adds that besides the clothes, acting like a woman was not easy.

"Apart from the clothes, acting like a woman was also quite demanding, but I managed to pull it off. This is an interesting new track in the show and I'm sure the fans would appreciate this new plot twist and my new avatar as Roopa!" he says about the new spin in his role on the Colors show.
 

Also read| Himani Shivpuri on financial issues actors face in pandemic: Its tough as there's no provident fund for us

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ranveer proposed Sirat for marriage but Sirat has doubts
Hina Khan is a trailblazer in a pastel chic gown in unseen BTS photos from new music video ‘Patthar Wargi’
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Sana Makbul says 'The show is a once in a lifetime experience; Talks about her phobias
Rubina Dilaik 'misses being in the arms' of Abhinav Shukla since a month as he shoots for KKK 11 in Cape Town
Himani Shivpuri on financial issues actors face in pandemic: Its tough as there's no provident fund for us
Shehnaaz Gill is impressed by trailer of Broken But Beautiful 3; Reveals her special name for Sidharth Shukla
close