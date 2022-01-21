Preggers Bharti Singh is amazed as Haarsh says 'rukega nahi, agle saal ek aur dega' in Pushpa Raj style; WATCH

Soon to be parents Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa never miss a chance to entertain their fans with their comedy timings. The couple, who is currently hosting the show Hunarbaaz, received a lot of support from their fans and loved ones after they announced their pregnancy. On Friday, they were spotted by paparazzi outside the set of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and they lightened up the mood with their fun tactics. Bharti and Haarsh were seen enacting a scene from Allu Arjun’s recent famous flick Pushpa: The Rise with a twist.

In the video, Bharti was seen saying, “Mai bhi Pushpa Raj, baccha ho jaye mai rukega nahi. (I am also Pushpa Raj. I won’t stop even after the kid is delivered.)” To which Haarsh said, “Mai rukega nahi, agle saal ek aur dega. (I also won’t stop. Next year, I will have another baby).” On listening to Haarsh’s statement, Bharti looked shell-shocked and reacted in a hilarious manner. The would-be-parents also reacted after seeing a ‘chappal’ and enacted the famous song from the movie titled Teri Jhalak Asharfi.

See video here

Previously, Bharti had shared her husband’s reaction to her pregnancy and told Bombay Times, “He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It’s a beautiful and challenging phase.”

Popular comedian and actor Bharti Singh married scriptwriter-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The couple is gearing up to welcome their baby in April 2022.

