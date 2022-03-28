Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee nails a headstand, husband Gurmeet Choudhary helps; PIC

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary form one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. The actress is going to embrace motherhood very soon and presently, she is enjoying her pregnancy phase. The actress had shared the news along with her husband on social media a few days back. Debina has recently shared a post as she is seen doing a headstand during her pregnancy.

In the pictures shared by the actress, Debina is seen doing a headstand and Gurmeet Choudhary is seen standing next to her for assistance. She shared in a post, “When life turns you UPSIDE DOWN… simply adjust your view. “ALSO TO BE NOTED, I HAD A STRONG INVERSION PRACTICE BEFORE I WAS PREGNANT. I DIDN’T GET KNOCKED UP AND THEN Thought , ‘HEY, GOING UPSIDE DOWN WOULD BE A COOL PHOTO.” Also….(mama’s intuition always ALWAYS trumps any other “rule.” If it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it!) been doing it for years and felt safe and secure going upside down…. continued for as long as I felt it’s a good idea. Remember that during pregnancy your center of gravity shifts so much so quickly that your balance might be questionable. Here * Enlisted the help my strong partner with his eyes glued on me and alert (also a go ahead by an experienced yoga teacher) #headstand #partnersupport @guruchoudhary”.

See post-

Debina had earlier shared pictures of her baby shower, for which she had dressed up beautifully in red traditional attire and tied hair in a bun. She wrote, “Sharing the look I thought of creating. Wanted to look more bangali though but ended up looking Bihari or maybe more North Indian. Thank u @monkandmei for coming up with this red/maroon traditional outfit in such short notice. Thank u everyone for keeping me in your blessings. P.s. I ate a few kilos."

