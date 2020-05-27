Preksha Mehta suicide: Surbhi Chandna, Arjun Bijlani & others react with emotional, hard hitting posts

Surbhi Chandna, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundra and many other TV celebs have reacted to the news of Preksha Mehta's suicide on Monday. Read on for further details.

A few days back, the entire television industry was left grief-stricken after getting to know about actor Manmeet Grewal’s suicide because of the lack of work amidst lockdown. And now, the industry has lost another budding talent as Preksha Mehta who was seen in popular shows like Crime Patrol, Meri Durga, and Laal Ishq committed suicide at her Indore residence in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Speculations are rife that the actress took the drastic step due to lack of work and depression.

Numerous celebs from the television industry have now reacted to the incident through social media. Karan Kundra has penned down an emotional post remembering the late actress in which he writes, “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health..” Surbhi Chandna has called the incident ‘devastating’ in a reply to Arjun Bijani’s tweet in which the actor offers condolences to Preksha’s family.

Check out some of the reactions below:

‘Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health.. — Karan Kundrra (kkundrra) May 26, 2020

Heard another actor committed suicide . Condolences to the family. #PrekshaMehta rip. — (Thearjunbijlani) May 26, 2020

As seen above, many other actors from the TV industry including Richa Tiwari and Divya Agarwal have reacted to the news of Preksha’s suicide with emotional and hard-hitting notes. Although Preksha did not mention any specific reason behind committing suicide, she did leave a suicide note in the form of an Instagram post that reads, “Sabse bura hota hai sapnon ka mar jana( the death of dreams is the worst thing to happen).”

(ALSO READ: Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide; Emotional last message hints about her mental health)

Credits :InstagramTwitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×