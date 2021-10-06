Prem Sagar tells how Ramayan fame Arvind Trivedi took 20 takes to slap Hema Malini in a scene

Ramayan fame Arvind Trivedi who essayed the role of Ravan on the daily soap, passed away yesterday on October 5th, 2021. And now, remembering him, Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar has shared a few stories about the late actor. Talking to a leading daily, Prem Sagar shared some unheard anecdotes about television’s most popular Ravan.

In a recent chat with ETimes TV, Prem Sagar spoke about a particular scene in the film called Hum Tere Aashiq Hain, where Arvind Trivedi had to slap yesteryear actress Hema Malini, and the former took 20 takes to do it. Prem Sagar shared, "I picked him (Arvind) up from the Gujarati stage. He was a fantastic actor but lived under the shadow of his star brother Upendra Trivedi who was hugely popular. While he was playing an antagonist in Hum Tere Aashiq Hain starring Hema Malini, there was a scene in which he had to slap Hema Malini. He took 20 takes to do it. It was only after Hemaji and I told him that he should forget that she is a huge star and perform the scene. Then he did it."

Prem Sagar also spoke about Trivedi’s role in Vikram Aur Betaal where the latter had to play the role of a tantric. He shared that Trivedi suggested that he would play the role in a certain way. Although Prem Sagar thought it would be blasphemy, he shared that the actor had tantric knowledge. The filmmaker shared that it was during the shoot of this film that they tested Arvind Trivedi for the role of Ravan.

Prem Sagar believes that Arvind Trivedi was the best actor to play Ravan. He articulated, "He is the best Ravan we ever had. No one could have played that role better than him. He was a huge Shiv Bhakt and recited the entire Shiv Stotra in Sanskrit. Arvindji was meant to play Ravan. Also, it is difficult for me to say whether he was a better actor or a better human being.”

Prem Sagar shares that he had invited the late actor for the Kapil Sharma Show as well as his book launch. However, he could not make it to both events because of his ill health. The filmmaker signed off saying, “Lord Rama up there in heaven is waiting to meet him in Vaikunth Dham”.