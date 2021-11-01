Prema Entha Madhuram, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Mansi becomes envious of Anu

In today's episode, Meera suggests that Anu get counselling from a doctor. Arya claims that this would be an insult to Anu and that her parents would feel awful as well. Meera apologises for not thinking in that manner. Arya expresses gratitude for her concern. Arya requests Jende to leave him alone for a while. Arya recalls Meera's words.

Mansi chides Snehit for her project's delay. Snehit discusses the budget for being involved in Rajanandini Food Corporation, and Mansi, thinking of herself as a worthy contender for Anu, signs the paperwork without reading the documentation. Snehit tosses a paper down, which Mansi notices and sees the budget amount of Rs 140 crore. Snehit says that it is related to the Rajanandini Exclusive Store, which Anu is in charge of. Mansi wants to know if Anu's project was authorised by the chairman. Snehit responds in the affirmative. Mansi feels jealous.

Mansi gets enraged as she thinks of the project Anu is in charge of, and she criticises Neeraj. She tells him that they will not be left with anything since everyone loves Anu and Arya. Neeraj attempts to persuade Mansi. Mansi shows Neeraj the budget documents. Neeraj tries to explain things to Mansi, but she isn't interested and instead exclaims that she is far superior to Anu in everything.

Anu approaches Sharada. Sharada asks Anu to refer to her as "mother-in-law" rather than "Ma'am". They have a casual talk. Then Sharada discusses Anu and Arya's wedding night.

Arya is disturbed. Anu approaches him. They talk about Rajanandini's room, and Anu explains how she feels when she thinks about it. Arya tries to get close to Anu. She informs him of what Sharada said to her. They have a good time talking.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

