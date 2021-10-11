Prema Entha Madhuram, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Arya and Anu's post wedding rituals

In today's episode, Neeraj appreciates Anu for intervening in time to save the situation. When Mansi arrives and inquires about the person with whom they were conversing, Neeraj lies and claims that they were just talking about her. Mansi tells Sharda about her first day at the office. Meera attempts to make Mansi envious of Anu. Mansi makes a concerted effort not to overreact, and she later taunts Meera. Mansi says she'll rely on Anu for help in the office.

Padma informs Ramya about the rituals that should be performed before Anu departs for Arya's residence. Ramya approaches Anu and attempts to persuade her in subtle ways about the wedding night. Sampat attempts to express something, but he can't adequately convey it, and it turns out to be hilarious.

Anu and Arya play various games that newlyweds are supposed to play. While Anu and Arya compete to see who can pull the ring out of the pot first, Anu winks at Arya and wins the game. Family and friends congratulate the newlyweds and create enthusiasm. Later, they play some games with powder, then Mansi gets some cherries.

