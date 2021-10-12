Prema Entha Madhuram, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Anu’s emotional send off

In today's episode, Anu and Arya have some post-wedding fun. Mansi adds to the jovial atmosphere. Arya leans on Anu, and Anu realises she has been hallucinating things all along. Anu is teased by Ramya.

Sharada asks Arya to come home early in the evening and informs him that Anu will be moving in today. She also requests that he take a week off to perform all of the post-marriage ceremonies. When Sharda compliments Anu, Mansi becomes envious and asks if she means she makes hasty judgements. Sharda persuades Mansi that there is no such thing.

Anu gathers her belongings and prepares to depart for Arya's residence. Subbu is saddened that Anu will no longer be around him and that he will miss her. Anu takes her parents' blessings, and the three have an emotional goodbye.

Raghupati confronts Meera, mocking her and urging her to relocate to Ashram. She asks him not to overstep his bounds. Raghupati tries to instigate Meera against Anu, but she slaps him.

Anu runs into Arya in his cabin. Anu is depressed since she has to relocate to her parental home. Arya attempts to soothe Anu. They strike up a lively chat. Anu asks Arya whether Sharda informed him about the ceremony. He understands yet acts as if he doesn't. She becomes furious and yells that she is talking about their first night. The entire office crew is stunned as they listen to her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

