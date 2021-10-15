Prema Entha Madhuram, 15 October 2021, Written Update: Subbu misses Anu

In today's episode, Anu asks her parents to take care of themselves and not worry about her. Everyone gathers at the dining table for dinner. Jende teases Arya. Anu serves food to everyone. Mansi takes offence when Neeraj compares her with Anu. Sharada, Arya, and Anu are disturbed by Mansi's comments. Sharada advises Mansi about family obligations. Arya advises against forcing Mansi to do something she doesn't want to do; if she enjoys it, she will. After that, the family had a good time dining.

Subbu misses Anu and refuses to have dinner. Padma persuades him not to be concerned since this would just add to Anu's anxiety. Padma and Subbu decide to be happy and feed each other.

Anu does all the household chores. Mansi taunts Anu. Sharada asks Anu whether she is comfortable in this house. Jende teases Arya and Sharada joins Jende. Mansi informs Arya that Anu should be sleeping alone today because it is her first day in the house. Later, everyone teams up to tease Arya.

Sharada asks Meera to join Anu and Mansi since the three of them will have a nice time. Anu goes to sleep on the floor, and Mansi asks her to sleep on the bed, teasing her about the first night. Mansi indirectly insults Meera. When Meera is about to leave, Mansi stops her and asks Anu to persuade her from leaving. They sleep, but Mansi abruptly awakens and is up to something.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Anu enters Arya's house as his wife