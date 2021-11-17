Prema Entha Madhuram, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Padma and Subbu start a new business

In today's episode, Arya tries to get Anu to have dinner. Arya teases Anu. He persuades her to eat and feeds her. Arya informs Anu that they will both go looking for Padma and Subbu tomorrow. Anu claims she isn't hungry and is only eating for her parents' sake. Arya is pleased to watch Anu eat.

Padma and Subbu start a food stall. The neighbours come to the stall for breakfast. Padma says that yet no one came to have the food, so she asks them to walk for 2 km and come back. Till then, new customers might come. The neighbours claim that eating breakfast at the stand will bring attention to the stall. They have breakfast, and the stall attracts a large number of people.

Anu gets Arya to ask her relatives about Padma and Subbu's whereabouts. Anu goes in search of her relartives. Anu tries to ask her relatives about Padma and Subbu’s whereabouts, but in vain.

Raghupati enjoys singing songs to himself. Snehit comes with food. Snehit dials Jalandhar's number and inquires about the money arrangement. Jalandhar says the money is ready, but he should make sure Neeraj doesn't inspect it since it's all counterfeit money. Snehit claims he'll organise an IT raid to defame Arya.

Neeraj receives a parcel containing the cash prize. He's excited about seeing the cash prize. Snehit congratulates Neeraj. Neeraj checks the currency to see if it is original or not. Snehit convinces him to hide the money in the conference room. Neeraj hides the money in the conference room.

Padma and Subbu are delighted as their business is doing well even on the first day. Anu is disheartened that they are still unable to find Subbu and Padma. Arya says he feels a police complaint is the only option left. There is a hit-and-miss situation between Anu and her parents.

