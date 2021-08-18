Prema Entha Madhuram, 18 August 2021, Written Update: Pandit Ji tells Arya truth about Kundli

In today's episode, Subbu assumes Rajanandini is Arya's wife and believes Anu is aware of the fact but has hidden them from him. He then promises to figure out the same and sees it as an opportunity to put an end to Anu and Arya's relationship. Anu, on the other hand, decides to play a trick on Arya. Anu acts unhappy because he didn't even attend the puja.

Anu soon informs him that she believes him enough just to recognize that he was required to work due to unexpected situations. Arya was taken aback when Anu does not question his absence from the pooja. Arya apologizes to Anu and explains why he was unable to attend the puja. They had an intense discussion. Meanwhile, Arya observes a truck approaching Pandit ji from behind and takes action to save him from an incident.

Pandit ji then explains that he was forced to lie about the issues in Kundli in order to prevent their marriage. Anu and Arya understand why Sharada Devi was behaving so strangely. Pandit ji agreed to tell Sharada Devi the truth. Arya brings the Pandit ji home with them. Meera begs Sharada Devi to help her cancel Anu and Arya's wedding. When she sees Pandit ji, she becomes concerned and creates an excuse to escape being revealed.

