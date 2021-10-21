Prema Entha Madhuram, 21 October 2021, Written Update: Anu confesses to Arya about her fears

In today's episode, Anu reminds Arya that he didn't drink any milk. Arya teases Anu about milk. Arya asks Anu to discuss anything, but Arya simply begins a tale. Anu feels shy. Arya attempts to approach Anu, who becomes nervous. Arya and Anu spend a romantic time during their nuptial night. Anu reminds him to drink the milk again, but Arya replies he isn't in the mood and that she may drink the milk if she wants.

Anu is possessed by Rajanandini's soul, which prevents Arya from drinking the drugged milk. Anu confides in Arya about her fears that someone is attempting to harm them. Arya attempts to persuade her that nothing bad will happen to them and that they are the only ones in the room. Anu expresses her desire for no one to come between her and Arya. Arya tries to console Anu, who is upset. Arya swears that no one will stand in their way and that he will always be at her side. She hugs him and promises that they will never be apart and that they will always be there for one another. Anu passes out. Arya ponders what happened to Anu and why she acted so differently than usual.

The next morning, Anu fails to remember what happened the previous night. She asks Arya about what happened and how the glass broke. Arya asks Anu whether she remembers what happened the night before. She struggles to remember what happened, but after a while, she can't. Arya doesn't want to talk about what happened last night since it makes her apprehensive. Arya lies in an attempt to lighten her mood.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

