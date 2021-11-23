Prema Entha Madhuram, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Anu fails to find her parents

In today's episode, when Raghupati regains his vision, he resolves to double-cross Jende. He says to himself, not realising Meera is in the same room that he would punish Meera as well. Meera tosses a file into the air. Raghupati inquires whether anyone is in the room and requests that they forget what he has said.

Neeraj asks Mansi to stop thinking about what happened and to rethink her thoughts toward Anu. Mansi believes Anu is only acting to be kind. Mansi is encouraged to think optimistically by Neeraj. Mansi claims that Anu's need to appear good in front of everyone irritates her. Neeraj speculates that if Arya was aware of what had happened, Mansi would not have reacted in this manner. Mansi mocks Neeraj when he asks her to consider collaboration and encourage one another.

When Anu and Arya go in quest of Anu's parents, they run into Subbu's neighbours. The neighbours are taken aback when they learn that Subbu and Padma are Anu's parents. Arya and Anu visit Subbu and Padma's residence but are unable to locate them. Anu reads Subbu's letter in which he asks her not to look for them and not to be concerned. Subbu and Padma will meet her shortly as the situation returns to normal, according to the letter. Anu bursts into tears. Arya attempts to persuade Anu that if she achieves her goal, her parents will only come to see her.

Meera arrives at Mansi's cabin. Mansi informs Meera that Anu is not as innocent as she looks and that just as she dominated Meera in the office, she is now attempting to overpower Mansi everywhere. Mansi makes a futile attempt to join hands with Meera to have an upper hand over Anu.

