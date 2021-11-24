Prema Entha Madhuram, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Anu and Arya have a romantic time at office

In today's episode, Sharada calls Anu and tells her that after reviewing Anu and Arya's horoscopes, the priest has concluded that everything is fine and that the 28th of this month is auspicious for their nuptial night. Anu goes to Arya's cabin and tries several methods to communicate with Arya, but he doesn't understand anything. Anu spends romantic moments with Arya at the office and tells him that Sharada Devi fixed a date for their nuptial night.

Padma and Subbu push their stall and feel exhausted, so they sit on the roadside for a while to relax. Padma asks Subbu how long they should move to various places in order to avoid Anu and Arya. Subbu advises her that they should avoid Anu and Arya for the time being. Padma wonders if Anu and Arya will feel bad if they go looking for them and don't find them in that house. Subbu claims that he has written a letter and believes that Arya will understand him and persuade Anu as well. Subbu goes on to say that they should avoid Anu until she establishes herself and becomes accustomed to her new lifestyle.

Sharada insists Anu to have dinner along with everyone in the family instead of serving. Mansi gets hyper and argues with Sharada. Sharada gives an explanation and asks Mansi to think optimistically. Mansi says that she has made a decision about office work.

Mansi asks Arya to convince Meera to assist her. Sharada questions Mansi about why she suddenly wants Meera to assist her, though she had previously refused Meera's help when Arya asked her to. Mansi admits that she was sceptical about Meera's abilities at the time. According to Arya, Meera is currently in a higher position in the office, and assisting Mansi is not a wise decision in this scenario. Anu convinces Arya to ask Meera once.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Anu fails to find her parents