Prema Entha Madhuram, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Meera to assist Mansi

In today's episode, Anu makes fun of Arya. Arya tries to get romantic with Anu. Anu tells him not to trick her and tells him to go to sleep. When Anu looks over to his side of the bed, she notices that Arya is not there. Arya and Jende talk about their work at the office. Meera enters Arya's cabin. Arya inquires about Meera's thoughts about Mansi. Meera claims that she hasn't observed Mansi since she arrived at the office, so she can't draw any conclusions.

Arya requests that Meera tell him about the incident that caused her and Mansi to quarrel. Meera claims that Mansi never wanted anybody to control her since Meera handled Mansi's accounts. Arya asks Meera to assist Mansi. Meera remembers Mansi's words to control Anu. Meera agrees to assist Mansi with her task. When Meera goes to Mansi's cabin, Mansi taunts her. Mansi claims that just as Anu dominated Meera at the office, she is now dominating her in the house, which may lead to her losing her importance in the house since she wanted to be one step ahead of Anu in every aspect.

Mansi asks Meera to analyse Anu and provides her with information to show Anu her place. Meera says it is impossible. Meera says that she would not do anything that would lead the firm to incur losses. Mansi asks Meera, if she cared about the firm, why did she deceive her and take her signature, resulting in the losses? Mansi threatens Meera by revealing all of her previous acts to everyone. Meera agrees to help Mansi.

Later, Meera hits Raghupati when he confronts her. She blames her current problems on the fact that she was previously a co-conspirator in the crime. Meera plunges Raghupati's hand into the steaming tea.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

