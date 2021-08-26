Prema Entha Madhuram, 26 August 2021, Written Update: Sharada Devi apologizes to Anu

In today's episode, the forecaster tells Padma that some issues can make problems in Anu and Arya's marriage. She warns Subbu and tells them to seeks blessings. Listening about the hurdles, Anu gets worried and recalls memories of Rajanandini. Anu also finds a piece of paper, which gets burned itself. The forecaster tells Arya to tie a bangle on Anu's hand for their protection.

Meanwhile, Anu finds out that Subbu is after Arya's past. The next day, they go to Arya's house for the puja, Padma becomes delighted after seeing the huge house. Subbu asks her to be within her limits, while he plans to visits Rajanandini's room.

On the other hand, Sharada says sorry to Anu for trying to halt their wedding. Anu asks her not to worry about it, Sharada Devi apologizes to Anu, after this, Arya questions Anu about what she wants at her wedding. Anu tells him that she is worried about all the incidents happening in their lives. Arya promises her that they will face every problem together and Anu hugs Arya.

