Prema Entha Madhuram, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Jalandhar is missing from jai

In today's episode, Jalandhar is missing from the jail. The police officers search for him. When the police officer asks other inmates about Jalandhar, they all say they hadn't seen him after lunch. The constables report that Jalandhar is nowhere to be seen.

Arya, Anu and Jende return home and engage in a discussion with Sharada, who says she has been waiting for them to have dinner together. She asks Arya whether he is available to go shopping tomorrow. Jende receives a phone call. He's shocked.

Jende takes Arya aside to discuss Jalandhar's disappearance from the prison. Jende advises them to be cautious from now on. Jende asks to postpone the shopping program, but Arya replies that due to family circumstances in the last several days, he is unable to do so. When Sharada asks Arya if everything is okay, Keshava manages to say he is concerned about the family's safety. Sharada asks Mansi to invite Meera to join them on their shopping trip.

Jende arranges heavy security at the shopping mall. When Raghupati arrives, Jende asks him to help him with security in the same way that he assisted in getting Snehit arrested. Arya's family visits the mall. Sharada tells Mansi and Meera to shop for whatever they like. Someone is keeping an eye on Arya's family. Arya tells Anu that if she doesn't buy something, he won't speak to her. Anu teases Arya and makes fun of him. Later, she purchases a ring for Arya.

Raghupati approaches Jende and says that everyone is humiliating him by slapping him. Jende asks him to explain clearly. Raghupati claims that he was at the entrance as instructed by Jende, and that everyone hit him. He claims he doesn't understand why everyone is hitting him.

