Prema Entha Madhuram, 27 November 2021, Written Update: Arya takes Anu for shopping

In today's episode, Jende tells Raghupati that people misunderstood him because they didn't realise he'd lost his vision, and that's why they hit him. Raghupati becomes concerned and requests Jende to allow him to inspect individuals in the mall as he feels uneasy at the entrance. Jende agrees. Raghupati inquires as to whether he can receive any gold accessories as a gift. Raghupati's gestures are misinterpreted by a lady client, and she slaps him.

Mansi is enraged with the shop staff because the necklace she liked from the display has already been purchased. Jende asks the store manager if they can provide him with the customer's information so he may get the jewellery. The staff tries to convince them. Mansi moves on to look at the other collections.

Arya asks Anu to buy whatever she likes. Anu and Arya go shopping for Padma and Subbu. Someone in the staff follows Arya and attempts to attack him. Jende apprehends the attacker. He claims he has not come to hurt Arya. Jende calls security and asks them to search his pockets. He claims to be a fan of Arya and wants to take a selfie with him. The manager examines the ID card. Arya requests that Jende leave him and grants him permission to take a selfie with him.

The shop staff make fun of Raghupati. To get everyone's attention, he decides to do something out of his comfort zone. When Sharada asks Mansi and Meera to shop, she says she'll shop for Anu. Mansi throws tantrums. Arya mocks Jende and asks him to choose shirts for Subbu.

Mansi asks Meera whether she has any plans against Anu. Meera is irritated by Mansi's words. Anu goes to retrieve her bag. Jende mocks Raghupati. A lady hits Raghupati again, owing to a misunderstanding. The security screening machine sounds when Anu passes through it. Anu's bag is inspected by security.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

