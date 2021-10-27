Prema Entha Madhuram, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Mansi accuses Anu of going to Rajanandini's room

In today's episode, everyone is concerned about Anu's condition. Mansi notices the jewellery on Anu and assumes she went to the room for the jewellery. Anu awakens with no recollection of what transpired before and inquires as to how she wore the dress and ornaments. Sharada inquires as to why Anu went to Rajanandini's room. Anu claims she doesn't know since she was in Arya's room and found a key, but she doesn't remember anything after that.

Mansi confronts Anu and accuses her of going to Rajanandini's room. Mansi claims that she should have asked her or Sharada for the meer jewellery, but that everyone was tense because of her. Sharada stops Mansi and tells her not to react like that. Mansi criticises Subbu and their status. Subbu steps in and says he's not sure why Anu walked inside that room, but it wasn't for the jewellery and requests that no one misunderstands Anu. Arya claims that he doesn't require an explanation as he understands. Sharada advises not to take Mansi's statements seriously. Anu’s parents tell everyone about the impact of ‘ashtami’ on Anu. Neeraj apologises to Anu's parents from Mansi's side.

Sharada insists Anu's parents to eat lunch before leaving, saying that if they don't, the entire family will feel guilty. Neeraj asks Mansi to apologise. Mansi claims she scolded Anu because she doesn't want others to reprimand Anu. Mansi also insists them to have lunch with Arya's family.

In prison, a cop who volunteered to assist Jalandhar brings a criminal who can help Jalandhar in exacting revenge on Arya. Jalandhar hires the cyber-criminal to plan an attack against Arya. Sharada praises Subbu for giving Anu a good upbringing while Arya's family dines together.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

