Prema Entha Madhuram, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Snehit joins Arya’s company

In today's episode, Sharada inquires Arya if Anu is offended by Mansi's words. Arya says Anu understands Mansi quite well, and she has promised him she will explain everything to Subbu. Sharada asks Arya to try and explain Mansi. Arya says he doesn't want to cause unnecessary misunderstandings, and Anu will work with Mansi to find a solution. Arya informs Sharada about Anu's unusual behaviour and how she behaves similarly to Rajanandini, despite the fact that Anu has never met her. Sharada inquires whether she may call a priest to do the puja. Arya denies it and says he'll observe Anu for a few more days and try to understand her.

Subbu decides to sell his home. The buyer advises Subbu to reconsider his decision before selling. Mansi mocks Anu when she gives her juice. Arya asks Anu to come to the office with him. Mansi informs Arya that she is looking for a personal assistant. Snehit walks inside the office. Mansi appoints Snehit as her personal assistant and doesn’t allow Jende to check his track record.

Ramya and Sampat walk into Anu's cabin. Ramya asks Anu about her married life. Anu claims she is perplexed because, even though everyone is nice to her, she is unable to figure out what is going on and that her nuptial night did not take place. Ramya inquires about Anu's disappearance, which she learned about the day before. Anu claims that's what she doesn't understand as well. Ramya tells Anu not to let anything stand in the way of her relationship with Arya.

Snehit calls Jalandhar and informs him that he is now employed with the Arya Vardhan group of enterprises. Jalandhar is overjoyed. Snehit vows to ruin Arya. Raghupati overhears this conversation and decides to join Snehit to reach his target.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

