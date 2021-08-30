Prema Entha Madhuram, 30 August 2021, Written Update: Subbu tricks Arya to open Rajanandini's room

In the previous episode, Meera plans to wipe the floating decorations with a mixture of chemicals before the puja ceremony to harm Anu. When Anu sees this, Rajanandini's spirit enters inside her and reclaims the complete power over Anu, turning her more violent than it has ever been Rajanandini approaches Meera violently, who was surprised as she rants at Meera.

While Meera attempts to yell and summon everybody, Rajanandini claims that she has a reason to be at Arya's home. Meera sits on the sofa, contemplating her bond with Arya's family. Rajanandini quickly grabs Meera's collar and drags her throughout the table. She slams Meera for desiring to marry Arya and attempting to sabotage Anu and Arya's marriage. Rajanandini hurls Meera away from the counter, terrifying her from within.

Subbu sneaks a note inside Rajanandini's bedroom, completely unconscious that Jende has observed him. Padma unwillingly informs Sharada Devi just after puja that Subbu has misplaced his money. Padma informs everyone that the paper fell into Arya's bedroom, which shocks everyone. Subbu expresses regret and claims to be sorry for making others awkward. Arya approaches Subbu as he was ready to leave and decides to unlock the gate of Rajanandini's bedroom.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read| Prema Entha Madhuram, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Rajanandini's soul slaps Meera