Prema Entha Madhuram, 4th October 2021, Written Update: Arya takes care of Anu

In today's episode, Arya expresses his distress over the last few hours. Anu vows that she will defy fate for the sake of his love. Anu requests that Arya assure her that they will always be together. Anu's parents cry when they see her safe. Later, the entire family goes to meet Anu. Arya informs Jende that Anu is now safe. Rajanandini observes Arya's happiness and departs.

The doctor advises Arya that Anu will require medicine for a few more days, but he may take her home. Arya expresses gratitude to the doctor. Arya informs Jende that they will remain at Anu's house with her parents to keep Anu in a healthy and happy atmosphere.

Anu and Arya arrive at her home. Everyone in the colony blesses her and asks her to take care. Raghupati is mocked by Sampat. Subbu tells Arya to go home and relax. Arya asks him if he can stay at their place for four days. Subbu and Padma are pleased, but Subbu believes he could not be at ease in their home. Arya claims Anu is his priority and that he will look after her.

Arya looks after Anu as the days pass. Sharda calls Anu to enquire about her health. Neeraj and Mansi express their love for Anu and Arya and encourages her to heal and return home soon. Jende schedules Anu's checkup with a doctor. The doctor assures her that she is perfectly well and advises her not to worry about anything. Subbu credits Anu's well-being to Arya.

Arya says he'll go to the workplace and ask Anu's parents to look after her. Arya tells Jende that he is relieved that Anu has recovered.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 1st October 2021, Written Update: Arya is nowhere to be found