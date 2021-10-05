Prema Entha Madhuram, 5th October 2021, Written Update: Raghupati’s family gets job offers

In today's episode, Arya and Keshava leave from Anu's home. Arya expresses gratitude to Jende. Jende shares his wish to Arya. Sampat and Ramya meet Arya, and Sampat distributes sweets in celebration of Anu's recovery. Ramya and Sampat discuss their desire to find work. Arya offers jobs to Ramya, Sampat and Raghupati in his company. Sampat makes fun of Raghupati. Raghuapati accepts the job offer because he has evil plans to cause trouble in Anu and Arya's lives.

Arya returns home. Sharda inquires about Anu's well-being. Mansi says he should have brought Anu along with him. Arya claims she'll return in 2-3 days. Mansi says she will just go to Anu's place for 2-3 days and bring Anu home with her. Neeraj appreciates Arya. Arya expresses his sorrow over Anu's hospitalisation and subsequently apologises to Sharda. Mansi engages in fun banter with the family members.

Anu had a good time with Ramya and Sampat. Ramya feeds Anu and tells her to take her medicines. Ramya and Sampat argue. Arya sends messages to Anu. Ramya snatches Anu's phone and vows to return it if she takes the tablet. Anu gives several reasons for sending Sampat away to talk to Arya.

Later, Anu speaks to Arya over a video call. Anu thanks Arya. They talk about their feelings and have a romantic conversation.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

