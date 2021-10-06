Prema Entha Madhuram, 6th October 2021, Written Update: Mansi takes charge as the Managing Director

In today's episode, Mansi gets ready for work and waits for Neeraj. Mansi taunts Meera, who claims she has prepared everything for Mansi's first day at work. Jende appears and informs Mansi that he is there to assist her. Mansi requests that Sharda take care of herself. Arya arrives and prepares to depart. Mansi suggests that Sharda send Arya and Anu for a honeymoon. Mansi instructs Jende to choose a location and make reservations. The family has a good time conversing. Mansi, Neeraj and Arya go to work.

Raghupati feels he made a mockery of himself for joining the office. Sampat comes and takes Raghupati's blessings. Sampat mocks Raghupati. Arya is greeted and congratulated by the office staff. Arya announces Mansi as the Managing Director of Vardhan Food Corporations. Mansi takes charge as the Managing Director of Vardhan Food Corporations and mocks Meera. Mansi questions Meera about why she attempted to cause a rift between her and Anu. Meera tells Mansi that she is misinterpreting events.

Raghupati approaches Meera and asks her to accompany him so that they can give her a tablet and stop Mansi from tormenting her. When Arya finds Anu in his cabin, he can't believe his eyes. Then Anu decides to kiss Arya.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

