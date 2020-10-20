Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary admit to have contracted COVID 19 before dengue: Report

Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary are currently hospitalized in Chandigarh. The couple has been diagnosed with dengue.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s fans got worried upon getting to know that the couple has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with dengue. As per reports, Prince’s father, sister, and nephew were also hospitalized along with them. His father has been, fortunately, discharged from the hospital now. However, the latest report by Etimes has something shocking to state. The celebrity couple is said to have contracted COVID-19 before being struck by dengue. Both of them have confirmed this piece of news.

Yuvika Chaudhary admits to it by saying that they had COVID-19 last month. The report suggests that their immunity levels dropped that made them susceptible to other infections and dengue. The actress, however, could not recall when and how they got the same. Citing the reason behind not speaking about the same, Prince Narula states that it did not give them much trouble and that they were asymptomatic. He further adds that they did not want to put that they were fine.

According to Prince, that is because some people start blindly following what they read. The Badho Bahu has stated that the two of them quarantined themselves for 21 days and then got themselves tested twice to make sure before stepping out. However, he then says that they were diagnosed with dengue after the same. He has further stated that both of them are still at a hospital in Chandigarh. The actor also hopes that the two of them will get discharged soon.

Credits :Times of India

