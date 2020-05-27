Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana; Love stories that started in Bigg Boss

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, here's a list of couples who fell in love in the Bigg Boss house.

When you think of Bigg Boss, the first words that come to mind are fight, drama, tasks, and . Well, it is a pretty good summation one of the most controversial reality shows on Indian Television. However, there's one major part that is missing. Yes, we're talking about love, romance, and couples. Every season a bunch of contestants enter the show to win the title, while one of them actually takes the trophy home, others come out with a special trophy of love. Yes, love stories have become a common part of Bigg Boss now. Every year we get to see new couples and new romance brewing within the locked doors.

Every year we get to see new couples and new romance brewing within the locked doors. Many celebrities get attracted to each other on the show and eventually fall in love. While some settled in matrimony after the show or even inside the show, the romance of many others fizzled out after the show. Some others are still stuck to each other like glue and enjoying a happy and steady relationship. From Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Asim Riaz, and Himanshi Khurana, many have fallen in love inside the Bigg Boss house. Here's a quick love at the love stories that started on Bigg Boss and what are the couples up to now.

Here is a list of couples who fell in love on Bigg Boss:

1. Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary

Well, this has to be the most beautiful love story of them all. Though it started with some ups and downs, they proved that love prevails over everything. Their story began in Bigg Boss 9, where Prince was initially attracted to Nora Fatehi, but he later fell in love with Yuvika's charm and beauty. Just like a Romeo, Prince did all he could to woo Yuvika. Who doesn't remember his special effort to make a 'heart-shaped' paratha for Yuvika? While Yuvika did not reciprocate to Prince's feelings inside the BB house, the two surely met outside, spent some time, and eventually ended up getting hitched. Yes, the two are a 'happy married' couple now and are constantly sending couple goals around. Surprisingly, the duo with their amazing chemistry even went on to become winners of Nach Baliye 9. Well, it's a double win as Prince bagged the trophy of BB 9 also.

2. and Gauahar Khan

Kushal and Gauahar have been one of the most-talked-about couples of Bigg Boss. The two wowed everyone with their amazing chemistry in Bigg Boss 7. Initially, they did not get along well and also had some small tiffs, but slowly and steadily their bond got stronger. They fell in love, and began dating inside the BB 7 house. Yes, their relationship started on BB, and they were touted to be one of the strongest contestants. They were also seen sharing some intimate moments in the house. However, unfortunately, months after the show, the two parted ways in an ugly breakup. They broke up citing differences of religious beliefs as one of the major reasons for their separation.

3. Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel

Veena and Ashmit were one of the first couples to make the viewers uncomfortable with their steamy romance on Bigg Boss 4. The Pakistani actress shared some extremely intimate moments with Ashmit. Whether you've watched the show or not, you would know about their poolside massage! They were always seen spending time in each other's arms. Their romance got so hot, that even host Salman Khan had to remind them that it is a family show, and they must tone down their intimacy. The two eventually parted ways. While Veena is now married to an Arab businessman, Ashmit was in a steady relationship with Mahek Chahal, but he eventually called off his engagement with her recently.

4. Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira

Another couple from Bigg Boss season 9 is Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao. Though the two entered the show hand-in-hand as a couple, theirs was a roller-coaster ride too. While Rochelle could not control her flying tempers, which only increased with each passing day, several issues were created between the two. They also got in some verbal spats, but they managed to get over their differences soon. Soon after the show got over, the duo got married in a beautiful and dreamy wedding ceremony. They happen to be one of the few couples in the Telly Town, who stood the test of time and stayed by each other. Just like Prince and Yuvika, Rochelle and Keith also participated in Nach Baliye 9.

5. Tanishaa Mukherjee and Armaan Kohli

Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli's romance was the highlight of Bigg Boss 7. The two grabbed headlines for their mushy moments on Salman Khan's show. Since, Tanishaa is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja Mukherjee and the loving sister of Kajol, her brewing closeness to Armaan did make many heads turn. After some tiffs, the two also went on to confess their feelings for each other on the show. However, as soon as they exited the show they parted ways. Rumour has it that Tanishaa's family was unhappy with her relationship with Armaan, and owing to this, the couple decided to split.

6. Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Rumours were abuzz that Karishma Tanna was already in a steady relationship before she entered the Bigg Boss 8 house. However, on the show she met Upen Patel, and the two grew extremely fond of each other. From friendship they soon entered into a relationship, which led Karishma to break up with her boyfriend outside the BB 8 house. Their romance and cute chemistry were loved by all, and they even got engaged soon after the show got over. The two also went on to give love lessons to couples with Love School, but their ship could not stand the test of time and they called off their engagement.

7. Ssara Khan and Ali Merchant

Ssara and Ali became one of the first couples to get married on national televison. Yes, the duo tied the knot inside the Bigg Boss 4 house in a beautiful ceremony. Ali had especially entered the show to get hitched to his ladylove. However, while their marriage was endearing, the couple did not look quite happy after it. Just a few months after the show, they parted ways leaving everyone shocked. In fact, Ali also claimed that the wedding was a publicity stunt and they were offered 50 lakhs for their wedding drama on the show.

8. Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares

After Emraan Hashmi, if there's one man who is known for his 'kissing scene' it is none other than Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati. The handsome hunk stole the thunder with his growing closeness with co-contestant Diandra Soares. He was seen flirting and getting cozy with Diandra all the time in the BB 8 house. However, it was their 'bathroom kiss' that sparked fires, and rumours of their relationship started. However, he never accepted his relationship with her and stated that he had no intention of being with her. But, the two had mutual attraction, and there wasn't any practical relationship as such.

9. Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma

Bandgi and Puneesh were locked in the Bigg Boss 11 house together. When love started brewing between them, people termed it as fake and called it a publicity stunt to gain limelight. However, the two did not bother much about the comments and build a strong bond. They were often seen sharing cozy and romantic moments. In fact, gossip mills also have it that their intimacy was so much that host Salman urged the makers to not air the couple's cozy moments on TV. The duo continued dating each other after the show, and are going strong together. They have often made public appearances together and are madly in love.

10. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

If there's one season that was all about love, it has to be Bigg Boss 9, cause the show gave us three couples. While we have discussed the two above, now we have Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai. The two entered the show as a couple. While they had known each other since 2011, it is through the show that they declared their love to the world. They show their share of ups and downs on the show but stood by each other like a rock. Soon after exiting the show, they got married, and are now living their happily ever after.

11. Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Another couple that got married inside the house were Monalisa and Vikrant. The Bhojpuri star had been in a steady live-in relationship with Vikrant for several years before stepping in the Bigg Boss 10 house. However, her closeness to co-contestant Manu Punjabi had created some trouble in her love paradise with Vikrant, but she had openly admitted that Vikrant was the 'one' for her. They tied the knot in the Bigg Boss house and are now enjoying marital bliss together.

12. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 was the most controversial season of all. While romance bloomed between several contestants, one couple that came out hand-in-hand was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. When Himanshi entered the show as a wild-card, she was already in a 9-year-old relationship. But our Kashmiri boy Asim couldn't stop himself from falling in love with her and expressed his pure feelings outright. Initially, Himanshi ignored his feelings saying that she is already in a relationship. But, she entered the house again, after her breakup, and opened up her love for Asim. The two are now in a happy phase and are enjoying their time together. Fans love their chemistry and fondly call them 'AsiManshi'

Well, many love stories have blossomed inside the Bigg Boss house over these thirteen seasons. While some are still going strong, others did not quite work out. However, which is your favourite Bigg Boss couple? Whose love story do you admire the most? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

