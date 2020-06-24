Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's throwback video from their wedding feels like major nostalgia; WATCH

A video from Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's wedding seems to have geared momentum on social media and well, it looks like fans can't get enough of it either.

Bigg Boss 9 turned played matchmaker for Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary and well, their's is a fairytale, and nothing short of it. Soon after the show, the two dated for a while and eventually, tied the knot in 2018. Their marriage was nothing short of a celebration and in fact, fans couldn't stop going gaga over the two. If anything, they continue to enjoy a fanbase as they are major couple goals, and in fact, it looks like fans are celebrating their love story with a throwback video from the wedding that has been doing the rounds.

The video is from their varmala ceremony, where they both exchange garlands as part of the rituals followed in an Indian marriage. The video was shared on Instagram and fans dropped in some of the most adorable comments for the two. They both looks the happiest in this video and it is a sense of major nostalgia seeing how they kickstarted their journey on a reality show and turned their story into the perfect fairytale.

Check out Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's video here:

Prince and Yuvika had participated in Nach Baliye last year and in fact, they went on to win the show together. In fact, the two were one of the most loved pairs in a season that was a mix of real-life couples as well as ex-couples coming together. Currently, Prince has turned a gang leader for reality show MTV roadies while we are yet to see more of Yuvika's work on-screen.

