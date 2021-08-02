Prince Narula on participating in KKK: ‘If I go to Khatron Ke Khiladi, I will not leave anyone’

The Roadies star Prince Narula is the king of the Indian reality shows and has been a part of almost all major shows. But, surprisingly, the actor has taken part in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has recently hinted at being ready for the upcoming season of the show. He had gone live a few days earlier, with Nikhil Chinappa, Kevin, and Hamid on Instagram. He shared that he has been offered the show numerous times and for a long time, but could not take it up due to his prior commitments.

He said that now he feels he is ready for the show and is made for shows like this. He added that he will perform well and is perfect for such shows. He said, “I know, even if I go to Khatron Ke Khiladi, I will not leave anyone. I will make it difficult for other contestants because I enjoy doing all of this and I am not scared of heights, water, or anything. I have been rejecting the offer for the past many years but this year, I am thinking that it should be done now.”

He added that the safety measures taken at Khatron Ke Khiladi are better than Roadies as the contestants tend to hurt themselves.

He also supported friend Varun Sood who is a contestant at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He shared that timing and pressure make one forget everything when they are performing a stunt in KKK11.

Season 11 of the stunt reality show is presently on-air and has celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, , Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, etc.

