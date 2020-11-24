Prince Narula rings in his 30th birthday with wife Yuvika Chaudhary & friends; See PICS & VIDEOS

Prince Narula turns a year older on November 24, 2020. Here's how he celebrated his birthday this year.

Prince Narula does not need any introduction. The actor who hails from Punjab has won multiple reality shows in his career including Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. He is married to Yuvika Chaudhary of Om Shanti Om fame. Together they make for one of the most adorable and beloved couples of the showbiz industry. There is not a single time when Prince and Yuvika haven’t shown their love for each other. Moreover, their social media PDAs are just simply adorable.

Today marks the 30th birthday of Prince Narula and it seems like Yuvika has already surprised him with a party. The actress has also given a glimpse of the inside pictures and videos from the same and they are worth a watch. The actor looks dapper in a black t-shirt and joggers while Yuvika, on the other hand, looks gorgeous in a monochrome polka dot dress. Many of their friends also joined them for the celebrations as Prince happily cut the cake and enjoyed with them to the fullest.

Check out the pictures and videos below:

What grabbed our attention is one of the videos in which the couple grooves to the tunes of a song and do some thumkas in between. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary tied the knot on October 12, 2018, and have been inseparable since then. The two of them earlier appeared in a music video together and also graced some reality shows as both guests and contestants. Apart from that, they also won Nach Baliye 9 last year.

Also Read: Prince Narula steals a kiss with Yuvika Chaudhary on her birthday; Says 'You make my life worth living'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Yuvika Chaudhary Instagram

Share your comment ×