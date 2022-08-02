Prince Narula shares how he celebrated wife Yuvika Chaudhary's 'unique' birthday; PHOTOS

Yuvika Chaudhary, the former Bigg Boss contestant and wife of Prince Narula, rings on her birthday on August 2. The actress shared that she is one of the leading names in the telly world and has a massive social media following. On the special eve of her birthday, she was treated to a cute surprise at a café, by Prince Narula. He took to social media to offer glimpses of the celebrations for his fans.

In the series of stories shared by the actor, he is seen at a café with Yuvika. The waiters bring in a tray which has rolls on it and hearts shape platter design. On a tray, it was written happy birthday Yuvika. She was overwhelmed by the sweet surprise. All the waiters sang the birthday song for her as she cut the cheesecake slice.

Yuvika Chaudhary looked gorgeous in a black crop top with a long shrug and blue denims. She has paired it with a statement neckpiece and white sports shoes. Prince had sported a black t-shirt and white ripped denims. They also did a fun video where they did actions on a popular social media trend.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met each other for the first time inside the Bigg Boss 9 house. Just as Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula started talking to each other, they felt an instant connection, leading to which, Prince Narula even proposed to Yuvika Chaudhary inside the Bigg Boss 9 house by making a “heart-shaped chappati” only for her. The two are now happily married to each other and make the most romantic pair in the industry.

