Prince Narula steals a kiss with Yuvika Chaudhary on her birthday; Says 'You make my life worth living'

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are touted to be the 'power couple' of the Indian Television industry. The first two met in the Bigg Boss 9 house. First, they became friends, then slowly their friendship graduated to love. The lovebirds tied the knot in October 2018, leaving everyone astonished. Since then, Prince and Yuvika have been head-over-heels in love with another and are giving 'couple goals' to everyone with their undeniably cute chemistry. Fans love their camaraderie and lovingly call them 'PriVika.'

The couple never leaves a chance to make each other feel extra special and loved. And today is one such day when Prince is pouring loads of love and affection on his ladylove Yuvika. Well, it is Yuvika Chaudhary's birthday today, and loverboy Prince is doing everything he can to make wifey happy. Prince celebrated Yuvika's birthday at home in the sweetest way possible, as he showered her with kisses and cakes. He took to his Instagram handle to share some mushy pictures from Yuvika's small birthday celebration at home, and it is making all PriVika fans go 'aww.'

The Bigg Boss 9 winner also penned a sweet birthday note for wifey Yuvika as he expressed his feelings for her. He locked lips with her and embraced her as thanked her for being a part of his life. Calling Yuvika his 'buggi,' Prince wrote, 'Happy wala Birthday mera buggi. Tenu ana main pyar kara. I love you my beautiful crime. You make my life worth living.' Prince also posed in a full-filmy style stealing a kiss with Yuvika on this special day, and it is adorable.

The duo recently featured in a song titled 'Shikayat' and it received an overwhelming response from fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Aren't Prince and Yuvika too cute together? Let us know in the comment section below.

Here's wishing Yuvika Chaudhary a 'Very Happy Birthday!'

