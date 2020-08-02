  1. Home
  2. tv

Prince Narula steals a kiss with Yuvika Chaudhary on her birthday; Says 'You make my life worth living'

Prince Narula locked lips with wifey Yuvika Chaudhary on her birthday as he penned down a love-filled birthday note for her and celebrated her birthday in the sweetest way possible at home. Take a look.
33483 reads Mumbai
Prince Narula steals a kiss with Yuvika Chaudhary on her birthday; Says 'You make my life worth living'Prince Narula steals a kiss with Yuvika Chaudhary on her birthday; Says 'You make my life worth living'

 Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are touted to be the 'power couple' of the Indian Television industry. The first two met in the Bigg Boss 9 house. First, they became friends, then slowly their friendship graduated to love. The lovebirds tied the knot in October 2018, leaving everyone astonished. Since then, Prince and Yuvika have been head-over-heels in love with another and are giving 'couple goals' to everyone with their undeniably cute chemistry. Fans love their camaraderie and lovingly call them 'PriVika.' 

The couple never leaves a chance to make each other feel extra special and loved. And today is one such day when Prince is pouring loads of love and affection on his ladylove Yuvika. Well, it is Yuvika Chaudhary's birthday today, and loverboy Prince is doing everything he can to make wifey happy. Prince celebrated Yuvika's birthday at home in the sweetest way possible, as he showered her with kisses and cakes. He took to his Instagram handle to share some mushy pictures from Yuvika's small birthday celebration at home, and it is making all PriVika fans go 'aww.' 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat: We are enough for each other; parents loved the song

The Bigg Boss 9 winner also penned a sweet birthday note for wifey Yuvika as he expressed his feelings for her. He locked lips with her and embraced her as thanked her for being a part of his life. Calling Yuvika his 'buggi,' Prince wrote, 'Happy wala Birthday mera buggi. Tenu ana main pyar kara. I love you my beautiful crime. You make my life worth living.' Prince also posed in a full-filmy style stealing a kiss with Yuvika on this special day, and it is adorable. 

Take a look at Prince's cute birthday wish for his Princess aka Yuvika:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy wala birthday mera buggi @yuvikachaudhary tenu ana main pyar kara

A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula) on

The duo recently featured in a song titled 'Shikayat' and it received an overwhelming response from fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Aren't Prince and Yuvika too cute together? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Here's wishing Yuvika Chaudhary a 'Very Happy Birthday!'

ALSO READ: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Love Story: A timeline of how love the Bigg Boss 9 contestants fell in love

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement