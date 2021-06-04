Prince Narula on Yuvika Chaudhary’s casteist slur controversy: People make big deal out of small things

Prince Narula has defended his wife Yuvika Chaudhary amid the casteist slur controversy. The actress was badly trolled for the using a word in her vlog.

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary recently grabbed headlines. She was trolled badly for using casteist slur in her recent vlog. Netizens were unhappy with her and she received a lot of criticism on social media. The actress was also booked by the Haryana Police. Later, she also issued a public apology where she said sorry for hurting the sentiments of the people. Now, days after the incident, husband Prince Narula has defended her and said that people make big deal out of small things.

During an interaction with the media, he was quoted saying, "Nowadays small things are blown out of proportion. There are other more important things which should be addressed or action should be taken. But unfortunately, it is not being. This was a very small thing where she doesn’t even know that the word was related to caste. We don’t believe in caste. She is Jat and I am Punjabi but still, we got married. But she accepted her mistake and said sorry to people."

To note, the actress had shot a video with her husband where he was seen getting ready. She said that she was not looking good and used a casteist slur. As soon as the video went viral, netizens started tweeting #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary on Twitter. In her apology, she mentioned that she did not know the meaning of the word and hence she used it.

They met in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. They have won many television show awards including Nach Baliye 9, Roadies. They tied the knot in 2018.

