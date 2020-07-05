  1. Home
Pritam Singh, ex Bigg Boss contestant, reveals coronavirus crisis has left him jobless: Am nervous & anxious

In his post, Pritam Singh revealed how he made a risky career move six months ago as he left radio to pursue a career in television. But has no work now due to the pandemic.
Mumbai
Bigg Boss,Pritam Singh
The coronavirus pandemic may have been the perfect break for all those leading hectic lives, but it has also had damaging effects in the last three months leaving lakhs of people jobless. One of them is former Bigg Boss contestant Pritam Singh, who took to social media, to share his plight with his fans and followers. In his post, Singh revealed how he made a risky career move six months ago as he left radio to pursue a career in television. He revealed that he is currently left with no job at all as the television shootings are returning to work a snail's pace.  

As per reports, Singh's detailed post reads, "Due to pandemic lot of people have suffered n still suffering. I am one of them I have a lot of experience in Radio n as n actor but i have no job ..6 months back I left Radio thinking that it will be a grt career move n started doing pretty well as TV Host But suddenly all this Carona virus, I was left with no work at all ..for the fist time I am nervous anxious to know what’s stored In coming up Days ..looking thru my appartment window with full of positivity. I know things will get better and hope Hindi Film Industry starts functioning soon and work can happen.

Pritam was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 8 but eventually took the money and bowed out of the competition. 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Do people not save? Entertainment industry gets paid more than 9-5 job.

