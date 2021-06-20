Priyal Mahajan on bagging the lead role in Molkki: I was scared during the mock shoot but luckily it clicked

In a recent interview, actress Priyal Mahajan opened up about how she landed the lead role in the TV show Molkki. Check out the details.

Television actress Priyal Mahajan rose to fame with the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the role of Parth Samthaan's sister. Now, the diva has bagged a lead role in Molkki. In the show, she’d portray the character of Purvi. In a recent chat with ETimes TV, the actress has opened up about her interesting journey in the industry, moving to the city of Mumbai, and how she landed the lead role in the TV show.

During the interview, Priyal spoke about how she bagged the new role. She said that shortly after the lockdown ended last year in September, she suddenly got a message late at night. “I had got a message on WhatsApp around 1 am that there’s a show and I told the other person that it’s very late and I will call back in the morning,” she said. The actress revealed that she didn’t know anything about the concept of the show. However, she had a word with the creative team and did research to understand everything.

The actress explained that she had never heard of the concept before and felt like it was something ‘nobody had ever’ covered. She said that after this, she had an intuition that she should go for the role and went ahead with the audition. “Then I gave an audition, then the look test and mock shoots happened. I was very scared during the mock shoot but luckily it clicked and worked,” she told the outlet.

ETimes TV

