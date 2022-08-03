Priyank Sharma attacked by an unknown person at a hospital; Suffers minor bruises

Roadies fame Priyank Sharma was attacked by a man at a hospital in Ghaziabad on July 30. The actor has filed a police complaint and the matter is under investigation. Priyank said that he had visited a hospital for his mother's checkup, and his father had also accompanied them. He was attacked, when they were making an exit from the hospital premises.

After the check-up, Priyank says they were exiting the premises, when “suddenly out of nowhere, this man attacked me and started hitting me. I managed to hold his hand and push him back. There was a lot of commotion. Two men from the hospital administration came to my rescue and I am really grateful to them. The guy who tried to attack me ran away. It was a scary situation.”

Priyank, who filed a complaint at the Kaushambi police station, adds, “We tried contacting the hospital later for the CCTV footage to submit it to the police, but the hospital’s security did not give it to us. The case is filed under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code.”

Bigg Boss 11 fame said, he was lucky to get away with a few bruises but is still wondering why he was attacked. He shared that he will be fine soon, but has no idea who the person was and what he wanted from him.

On the work front, Priyank has been focussing on web shows. In the past, he has participated in reality shows like Roadies Rising, Splitsvilla 10, Bigg Boss 11, among others.

