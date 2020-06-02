Priyank Sharma on Hina Khan's journey from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Cannes: I salute her

Hina Khan's good friend and Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Priyank Sharma recently showered praises on the actress's journey in the entertainment world. Here's what he said.

is one of the most sought after actresses in the entertainment world. With her hard work, dedication, and perseverance, Hina has reached the heights that many others crave. From playing a bahu on a TV show to walking the ramp on Cannes Film Festival to making her big Bollywood debut, she has done something that remains a distant dream for many. The diva has not only achieved great heights in her professional life but has also earned many good friendships all these years. She shares a warm bond with almost everyone she has worked with and certainly knows how to maintain bonds.

She has one such great equation with Priyank Sharma, who she met in the Bigg Boss 11 house. The two became good friends on 's show, and to date have their friendship intact. Recently, in a conversation with the Times of India, Priyank was all hearts for Hina and showered the diva with praises for her unbelievably fantastic journey in the industry. The handsome hunk said that he salutes Hina for being a part of one show (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) for eight long years. He said that going back to the same sets for such a long time is not easy at lot. It requires a lot of consistency and hard work. Priyank also mentioned that many people may not understand it, as they have not been in that shoe and not done that thing. However, he completely relates to Hina's situation as he has seen the actress putting in all her efforts and going all out when it comes to shooting.

Praising Hina for her passion, Priyank said that she is completely on point when it discipline, and nothing goes wrong when one is disciplined and determined. He thinks that her disciplined attitude is the key to her success. Priyank stated, 'From landing up with her first role in serial to reaching Cannes – now that’s a journey. And she won’t stop.'

Further, Priyanka also shared how his bond with Hina flourished, and the reaction that they got from the viewers after their stint in BB 11. He revealed that they met on Bigg Boss and post the show they have remained good friends. The two have pure each other. Priyank said that in any relationship there is a lot of 'give and take', and they both have been, genuine friends. He mentioned that Hina and he share a lot of love and respect. He added that he knows that many people had a problem with their bond but he does not know the reason for their dislike towards them. He stated, 'Hina and I were clueless.'

Post their stint in Bigg Boss, Hina and Priyank have been often spotted hanging out together and have also been setting major friendship goals for others. The two also collaborated for a music video titled Raanjhana which has received tremendous response from the music lovers. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Priyank and Hina in another project again? Let us know in the comment section below.

