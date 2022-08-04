Priyank Sharma’s attacker recognised as his brother-in-law; FIR registered against him

Priyank Sharma was attacked by a man at a hospital in Ghaziabad on July 30. The actor has filed a police complaint and the matter is under investigation. Priyank said that he had visited a hospital for his mother's checkup, and his father had also accompanied them. He was attacked when they were making an exit from the hospital premises. Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR against the man who allegedly attacked actor, an official said Wednesday.

Bigg Boss 11 fame, who had filed a complaint at the Kaushambi police station, had claimed he was hit by "an unknown person" at a hospital. He had sustained a few scratches on his body.

The FIR is registered under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

Indirapuram circle officer Abhay Mishra told PTI the attacker was not "unknown" and was later identified as Priyank Sharma's brother-in-law.

Sharma, along with his father, had visited the hospital on July 30 for his mother's check-up, said Mishra. The actor and his brother-in-law were not on good terms, the officer added. "After the check-up, the actor and his brother-in-law had some altercation. In a rush of anger, his relative slapped him at the hospital," Mishra said.

Priyank had shared with Etimes, “After the check-up, Priyank says they were exiting the premises, when “suddenly out of nowhere, this man attacked me and started hitting me. I managed to hold his hand and push him back. There was a lot of commotion. Two men from the hospital administration came to my rescue and I am really grateful to them. The guy who tried to attack me ran away. It was a scary situation.”

On the work front, Priyank has been focussing on web shows. In the past, he participated in reality shows like Roadies Rising, Splitsvilla 10, Bigg Boss 11, among others.

Also read- Priyank Sharma attacked by an unknown person at a hospital; Suffers minor bruises