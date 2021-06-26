Priyank Sharma on Vikas Gupta’s bullying allegations: How much will he say such things? Enough is enough

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Priyank Sharma was asked about his view on Vikas Gupta’s bullying allegations. Check out the details.

TV producer Vikas Gupta had leveled bullying allegations against Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma in the month of February. While Vikas was in the BB 14 house, he said that he ‘will call out each and everyone who made his life hell’. Now, in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Priyank was asked about his view on the allegations. The actor refused to comment on the matter, stating that Vikas would be the right person to answer it.

During the chat, Priyank was asked to talk about the allegations of ‘bullying’ leveled against him by the producer. To this, he replied that he doesn’t know anything about that. He declined to comment on the same and stated that he’d rather opt for silence and let his work speak. He voiced his opinion about the situation and explained that according to him, Vikas ‘keeps provoking’. He added, “I believe he keeps provoking and saying things. Usko jis cheez mein believe karna hai, kar le yaar. Khush rahe. Par kitna? Ho gaya. Just be happy, that’s it.”

Earlier this year, Vikas took to his Instagram handle to claim that Priyank and Parth had made false allegations against him. In his message, he asked the actors to publically apologize for the same. He had demanded that they admit that their claims were false within a duration of 24 hours, or else he would be ‘forced to prove otherwise’. In the caption of the post, Vikas wrote, “I have been forced to take this step cause it’s affecting my work, personal life, and more.”

