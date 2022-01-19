PROMO OUT: Who is Ekta Kapoor's new Naagin 6, out on a mission to fight a pandemic?

Producer Ekta Kapoor is back with the brand new season of one of the most popular shows Naagin. This supernatural fantasy thriller series is one of the most-awaited programs of Television and equally receives love from its audience. The official promo of the sixth installment of the show is out and it seems to be grander than ever. The makers have also finally revealed the storyline of this season. To everyone’s surprise, Naagin 6 revolves around the story of a deadly virus.

The promo was shared on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV. The caption reads, “Desh ki raksha karne ke liye, zeher bann kar zeher ko hi khatam karne aa rahi hai Naagin, phir ek baar! #Naagin jald hi #Colors par @Voot.” The 42-second long video hinted towards the fight of the shapeshifting serpent with the pandemic that hit the world in 2020. However, the makers did not reveal the face of Naagin yet and left it to the audience’s imagination.

See Naagin 6 promo here

According to some reports, the new season will premiere on January 30, 2022. The earlier seasons saw the wonderful cast in the supernatural fantasy series including Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Jyoti, among others. The previous seasons enjoyed great TRPs and love from the audience as well.

Well, it will be interesting to see the star cast of this new season and if it meets the expectation of its viewers.

