Propose Day: From Prince Narula to Karan Kundrra, check out all the epic proposals on Bigg Boss

Valentine week has begun and today is Propose Day. A large number of young people on this day give roses or chocolates to propose to their girlfriend or boyfriend. Now, if you are planning the same, then the Internet is filled with various videos that may give you a tip or two on how to do so. Well, even on television we see sometimes how actors went ahead propose their partners. The controversial show Bigg Boss is a perfect example.

There have many such instances when actors proposed to their partners on national television. Almost in every season, we have seen it. In Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha Parmar for marriage and then in recent one, Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash. As February 14 is coming closer, let’s take a look at those epic proposals here:

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary: The actor had proposed to her during Bigg Boss 9. He had prepared a heart-shaped paratha for Yuvika and wrote ‘I Love You' on it.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana: The singer set his heart on Himanshi Khurana when she entered the house. Eventually realised she loved him. After she said yes, the lover boy even went down on his knee to propose her in one of the episodes.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon: They started as friends and soon fell in love. The couple had many sweet moments in the house. The two worked together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and even starred in Rahat Fateh Ali’s single Zaroori Tha.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel: The model-actor proposed his ladylove with a ring. They had participated in Nach Baliye and even judged Love School. However, the two later parted ways.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar: The singer had proposed to the actress for marriage on national television. Disha had replied yes and they got married last year.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni: They also expressed their love for each other on national television and have been going strong.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash: Both may have fought many times on the screen but their love overcame all the situations. The couple is madly in love.

