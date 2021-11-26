Proud wife Mahhi Vij shares a photo of Jay Bhanushali cuddling daughter Tara

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are among the most popular couples of the television industry. The couple has been married for ten years now. They were blessed with a daughter two years ago and often share adorable pictures with their little one. Jay Bhanushali was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, but he was recently evicted from the show. Mahhi has shared an adorable picture of him cuddling with daughter Tara.

In the heartwarming post, Jay Bhanushali was seen sleeping with Tara. Even while Jay was inside the Bigg Boss house, Mahhi had shared numerous sweet moments of him in form of pictures and videos on social media. In the post, she has shared that she is very happy that her daughter had got a good person as her father. She captioned, “They say a daughter and a father's bond is irreplaceable and I'm so proud that Tara has a father like you! You have set an example of what a good human being you are and Tara is going to follow your footsteps someday. She will be proud that her father is a good human being and that is rare!!!! @ijaybhanushali”.

See post here:

Jay Bhanushali was among the most popular and strong contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan. He was often in the limelight for his comic sense and was also seen losing temper in the show easily. The actor was eliminated from the show recently.



Also read-After Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali evicted from Bigg Boss 15; Reports