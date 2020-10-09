Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma blessed with a baby boy; Latter says 'I am thankful to God for his blessings'

Television's cutest couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have finally embraced parenthood as they have welcomed a baby boy. Read on to know more.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are grinning ear to ear right now, and they have all the reasons to be. The couple has finally embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby boy today (October 9, 2020). Yes, Puja and Kunal have been blessed with a baby boy, and the happiness of the proud parents is unexplainable. While the couple has not yet announced this 'good news' on their social media, Kunal spoke to the Times of India to share some details about the same.

Sharing his joy to TOI, Kunal said that he and Puja are extremely happy to share that they are now parents of a baby boy. The baby was born a few hours ago. Puja delivered the little munchkin at a suburban nursing home. Kunal revealed that he was with Puja in the operation theatre (OT) while she gave birth to their baby. Both Puja and the baby are doing fine and I am extremely thankful to God for his blessings,' expressed the new father.

The Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna duo had ditched a traditional wedding due to the COVID-19 scare and had registered their marriage on April 15 (2020). Now that they have welcomed their baby boy, Puja plans to exchange nuptial vows with Kunal in a traditional way, after they've settled with the baby at home.

Talking about the same the actress shared that she had many dreams regarding her marriage, and had also planned everything. However, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, everything went for a toss. Her mother, who lives in Kolkata couldn't attend her registered marriage, so she hopes to tie the knot with all rituals soon. 'I am hoping to have a regular ceremony and do my pheras with Kunal after the baby arrives. Hopefully, my mother will also be able to attend it.'

The couple dated for 10 years before tying the knot. Here's sending good wishes to Kunal, Puja, and their newborn.

