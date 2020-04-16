Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma tie the knot amid lockdown; Actress announces their new journey

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have decided to donate their wedding money to those needy amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma were all set to walk down the aisle on April 15, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the couple had to cancel their grand wedding plans. But, there's a piece of good news for all their fans. Well, the duo is married now! Yes, you read that right! Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have tied the knot and are an officially married couple now. After almost 10 years of dating, the two are finally a happily married couple.

Though Puja and Kunal did not get a chance to have a traditional wedding due to the COVID-19 scare, the duo has registered their marriage. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share this happy news with a beautiful throwback picture. In a long post, she mentioned that April 15 was the day when their wedding was supposed to be held. Considering the distressful situations they canceled all their wedding ceremonies.

However, she revealed that they had registered their marriage a month before, and so they are we married couple now. She said that with the blessing and good wishes of their parents and grandparents they are starting a new life together. Not only is the couple on cloud nine, but their families are also very happy with it.

The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress also extended her heartfelt messages to everyone fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. She said that their heart goes out to all the people who are fighting for their lives. She also expressed condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones. Puja mentioned that their prayers are with all of them.

In a good initiative, the couple has decided to donate the money that they were going to spend on their marriage festivities to those who are in need. She mentioned that this is not the right time to celebrate, but they will make merry once the threat is over and the world becomes a happy place again.

Take a look at Puja's post here:

Ever since the announcement, Puja and Kunal have been receiving congratulatory messages from all over. TV actors Adaa Khan, Monalisa, Gaurav Khanna, and others showered their blessings on the newly married couple. Here's sending good wishes for their 'Happy married life.'

