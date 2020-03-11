Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's wedding details REVEALED; Here's when the duo will tie the knot

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's all you need to know about Dev fame Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's wedding.

Puja Banerjee gave her fans a sweet surprise as she announced her wedding with longtime beau Kunal Verma on Women's Day (March 8, 2020). Ever since the big announcement, the actress has been brimming in happiness. Now, in an exclusive chat with Times of India, Puja has finally spilled the beans about her special day and given us a sneak peek into what we can expect. Puja revealed she is going to get married really soon. She said, 'It is happening very soon next month.'

While Puja did not reveal the D-Date, one of her friends told India Forums that the couple has zeroed down their wedding date and is prepping up for the functions. Puja and Kunal will tie the knot on April 15, however, the venue and other arrangements have to be decided yet. They have asked their near and dear ones to be free on 15th April. The functions will take place at Puja's house and her elders are looking into the preparations.

The couple will have a Bengali style wedding. While Puja will turn into a typical Bengali bride as she will drape herself into a red Benarasi sari, specially brought from Kolkata. Kunal will be decked up in dhoti and ‘topor’ (traditional Bengali headgear). Their wedding will be a close-knit affair with only family and some friends in attendance.

Talking about the couple, Puja and Kunal have been engaged for more than two years now. They exchanged wedding rings on August 16, 2017, and since then marriage has been on their cards. The Dev co-stars have known each other for 11 long years now.

