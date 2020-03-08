Puja Banerjee announces marriage with fiancé Kunal Verma; Says 'It's time to be together forever'

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are finally going to tie the knot. Read on to know more.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are one of the cutest couples of Telly Town. The two met on the sets of their show Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna and soon turned from co-stars to lovers. Their relationship was not a usual one, as the duo had to go through many ups and downs. After dating for 9 long years, they hit a rocky patch and parted ways. But as it is said, 'True love cannot stay away for a long time,' and they sorted out their differences to be with each other again.

They took their relationship to the next level as they got engaged on August 16, 2017. However, whenever they were asked about their wedding plans, the two always said that there's time for it. Today, on the special occasion of Women's Day, there is finally a piece of good news for cute couple's fans as they've finally decided to tie the knot. Yes, you read that right! Just a few minutes ago, Puja took to her Instagram handle to make the big announcement of their marriage. Sharing an adorable picture with beau Kunal, Puja penned down a sweet note for him. She declared that they're soon going to get married and need everyone's best wishes for the same.

Take a look at Puja's post here:

Puja and Kunal have still not revealed when will they walk down the aisle, but this news has surely made everyone brimming in happiness. Well, we're eagerly waiting for them to enter the doubles’ club soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

