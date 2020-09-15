Puja Banerjee is 'overwhelmed' as hubby Kunal Verma surprises her with a quirky baby shower at home; See pics

Puja Banerjee, who is expecting her first child with husband Kunal Verma, took to her social media handle to share some fun-loving pictures from her baby shower, and it is too cute to miss. Take a look.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma ditched the traditional wedding ceremony and opted for a 'court marriage' amid the COVID-19 scare. After a courtship of almost 10 years, the two became husband and wife in April this year. Then, in August, the duo gave a 'big' surprise to their fans. They announced their pregnancy in the sweetest way possible, leaving fans awestruck. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the duo to announce the arrival of their little munchkin, Kunal recently arranged a fun-loving baby shower for pregnant wifey Puja.

The beautiful actress gave a glimpse of her quirky baby shower to her fans on her Instagram handle. She also penned a heartwarming note, along with the photos. Puja was left 'overwhelmed' with the efforts her hubby and friends put in. Kunal hosted a perfect shower with the couple’s family and friends even in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic. From customized cakes to color-coordinated photoshoots to adorable decoration, Kunal planned a 'perfect' baby shower for her lovingly wifey Puja at home. Well, what is more praise-worthy is that Puja's loved ones did it all, even amid a pandemic to make the expecting mom feel extra special.

Though everything was cute, the highlights were the quirky cakes. While one cake depicted a scene from the delivery room and had 'Push Puja Push” written on it, another cake had a tiny sleeping-baby design on it. Puja looked gorgeous in a yellow outfit, and her pals also wore similar attires as the 'girl gang' posed for some amazing pictures together.

With these awe-inspiring photos, Puja also expressed her gratitude for hubby Kunal and friends, who put up such a special surprise for her. An emotional Puja wrote 'I cannot express my feelings in words as I am overwhelmed with all the love each and everyone showered yesterday for my 1st baby shower.' From Monalisa to Adaa Khan, the couple's friends from the industry, showered them with love and blessings.

Take a look at Puja's post here:

