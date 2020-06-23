Puja Banerjee QUITS Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi post wedding; Rubina Dilaik likely to replace her as new lead

Puja Banerjee, who was seen playing the lead role in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, has announced her exit from the show and stated that she is planning to take a break

Puja Banerjee has been making the headlines for quite some time after she tied the knot with boyfriend Kunal Verma. The lovebirds, who were supposed to tie the knot on April 15, opted for a registered wedding a month before the due date due to COVID 19 outbreak in India. While the diva has been enjoying the marital bliss, she is once again hogging the limelight, but this time for her professional life. The stunning actress, who was seen playing the lead role in Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, has decided to quit the mythological drama.

Confirming the news about her exit, Puja stated that she took the decision as she wants to take a break. In her recent conversation with India Today, she stated, “I had recently become a part of the show but the shoot was suspended due to the lockdown. And, now I have realised that I don't want to work and give some time to my marriage. I have my personal reasons to quit the show. Now, I want to take a break and maybe I won't be working for the next few months or the whole year.”

Ever since the reports of Puja’s exit from Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi surfaced, there have been speculations about who will be seen as the new lead of the show. Now as per the recent buzz, makers have zeroed in Rubina Dilaik for the show. “Many known actors were approached and tested for the main role of Vaishno Devi. However, it is Rubina who has been locked,” a source was quoted saying. As of now an official announcement about the same is yet to be made

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Puja Banerjee: I was waiting to marry Kunal; Never thought it would be under these circumstances

Share your comment ×