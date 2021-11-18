Puja Banerjee shares heartwarming pictures from her traditional Bengali wedding

Puja Banerjee has finally got married traditionally to Kunal Verma. She had earlier got married to him last year in a registered marriage. The couple is proud parents of a baby boy. They looked all cheery as they celebrated all the pre-wedding functions. Puja had worn a beautiful red saree with gold jewels. Kunal was seen in an elegant white kurta pyjama.

In the pictures shared by the actress, she is seen amidst the wedding ceremonies. She was seen enjoying the wedding customs. She also shared a lovely picture with her little son as he was dressed in matching attire with his father Kunal. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Ho gayi hamare phere wali shaadi Thank you for making this always memorable by capturing these special moments @sumit.productions”

In another picture, she is seen twinning with her husband Kunal Verma in the red outfit. They both are wearing floral garlands. Puja is looking beautiful in the traditional attire as she is looking are her hubby. She captioned, “Mere tum @kunalrverma Pic courtesy @sumit.productions thank u for comimg all the way from delhi”

For the unversed, this is Puja’s second marriage. Earlier, she got married to Arnoy Chakraborty and the duo called it off in 2013. Puja and Kunal met on the sets of Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi and fell in love with each other. After dating each other for almost nine years, they made their relationship official in 2017 with an engagement ceremony. Later, they opted for a registered marriage last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo welcomed their son Krishiv in October last year.



